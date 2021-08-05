Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with the top line and the bottom line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an efficient supply chain mechanism spurs positive cash flow. An impressive performance in the automotive and heavy vehicle market continue to drive Sensata. With solid quarterly results, the company raised guidance for 2021. It is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles. However, market contraction due to the pandemic is a concern. High debt burden, forex woes and intense competition from low-cost suppliers, primarily based in China, along with seasonality factors pose challenges. High restructuring charges also tend to affect operational activities, thereby hurting its long-term growth potential.”

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.