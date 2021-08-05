Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 12,760,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,964,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

