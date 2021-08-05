Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,290. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

