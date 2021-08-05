Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 658 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,738.80. 592,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,210. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,060 shares of company stock worth $249,903,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.