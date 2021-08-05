Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.52 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 1,476,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $154.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

