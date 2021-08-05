Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 639,435 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,435 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 926,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA remained flat at $$50.14 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,033. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19.

