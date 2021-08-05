Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 63.45 ($0.83). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 63.45 ($0.83), with a volume of 6,060 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £48.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.92.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.