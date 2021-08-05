Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,428,402. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

