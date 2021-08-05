ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.34. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

NOW stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,425. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.38.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,720 shares of company stock worth $24,823,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

