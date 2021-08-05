SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SES will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.