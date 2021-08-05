Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires 940 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $388.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

