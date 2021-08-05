Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.07. 774,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

