Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 487,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,625. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15.

