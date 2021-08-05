Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.94. 2,543,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.