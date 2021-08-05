Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,987. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.29.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.