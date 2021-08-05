Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.04). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 47,831 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £247.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Get Severfield alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.