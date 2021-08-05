Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Shares of SHCAY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 6,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41. Sharp has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

