Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

SHLX stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

