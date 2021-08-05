Shopping (SPI) Price Tops $35.52

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $35.52 or 0.00091383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $33.03 million and $1.38 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,053 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

