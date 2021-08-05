Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Declines By 12.1%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 874,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CIB opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

