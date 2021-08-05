Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Decreases By 12.9%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. As a group, analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other DarioHealth news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

