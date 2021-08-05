Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Decreases By 12.9%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

