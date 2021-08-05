Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 19.2%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ID opened at $7.22 on Thursday. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

