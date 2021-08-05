Short Interest in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Drops By 12.4%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.73.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

