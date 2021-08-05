Short Interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Expands By 20.4%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.07. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.49.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.