Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expands By 19.6%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 264,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

SMP opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

