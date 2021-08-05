Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Decreases By 12.4%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 293,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of 304.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $32,527.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,218 shares of company stock worth $273,312 over the last 90 days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

