Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Increases By 20.0%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.42 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

