Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Increases By 17.7%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,971,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on TRSWF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of TRSWF stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

