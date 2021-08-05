Shyft Network Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $65.75 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

