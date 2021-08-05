Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.