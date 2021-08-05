Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €57.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.80 ($68.00) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.14.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

