Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €57.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.80 ($62.12).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.80 ($68.00) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.14.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

