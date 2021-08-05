SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON SRC traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,810. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.96. The firm has a market cap of £279.88 million and a P/E ratio of 43.48. SigmaRoc has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.25 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

