Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $80.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.54.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

