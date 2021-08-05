Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SIMO stock opened at $80.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $81.40.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

