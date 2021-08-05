Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $586,505.95 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $939.41 million, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

