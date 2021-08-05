Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $586,505.95 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $939.41 million, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.92.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
