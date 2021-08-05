Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

