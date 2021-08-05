Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 14,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

