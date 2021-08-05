SingularityDAO Price Hits $1.84 on Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00982168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00098407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044321 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,924,932 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.