Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 69,388 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

