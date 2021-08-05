SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

