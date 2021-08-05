Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 237,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,948,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $64,454,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

