SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Up 13.9% This Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $169,664.92 and approximately $25,527.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.87 or 0.00935408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00096020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043715 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

