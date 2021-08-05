Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SLHG opened at $3.29 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

