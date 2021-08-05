Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 65.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,488,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

