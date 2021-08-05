SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $694.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $673.19 million. SkyWest posted sales of $457.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 508,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,058 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. 462,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,973. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.