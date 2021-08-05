Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.71. 93,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,516. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

