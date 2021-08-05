Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 610.7% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.79. 1,540,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

