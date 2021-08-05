Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,315 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $51,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

