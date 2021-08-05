Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.79. 1,544,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,516. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

